Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,470 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,236,000 after acquiring an additional 73,302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,694,000 after acquiring an additional 508,419 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after acquiring an additional 818,387 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.60. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,640. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

