Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.78. 58,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

