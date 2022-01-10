Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 215.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after acquiring an additional 104,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total value of $740,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,499 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $231.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.17 and a 200-day moving average of $302.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.69, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.09 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.47.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

