Veil (VEIL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $176.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Veil has a market cap of $970,261.09 and approximately $176.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,650.43 or 0.99766826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00089728 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00347205 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.77 or 0.00437785 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013543 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00128682 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008936 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001598 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

