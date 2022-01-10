Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.66. 2,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 118,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTYX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). Equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.