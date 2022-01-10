Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $56.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.59. 14,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,740. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,648.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vericel by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Vericel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vericel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

