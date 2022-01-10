Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $232.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.40 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $351.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $876.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $940.74 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $953.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $51.44. 1,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -201.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $70,497.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $927,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,077 shares of company stock worth $1,711,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Verint Systems by 76.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $3,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verint Systems by 47.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166,348 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 82.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

