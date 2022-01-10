VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of VeriSign worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign stock opened at $237.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,168 shares of company stock worth $10,053,564 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

