Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post sales of $48.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $67.10 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $40.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $219.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.75 million to $256.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.
Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $2,190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $1,767,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $4,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 167,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $14.32.
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
