Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post sales of $48.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $67.10 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $40.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $219.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.75 million to $256.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $2,190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $1,767,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $4,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 167,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

