Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Short Interest Update

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 11,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VRT opened at $22.55 on Monday. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 294,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $69,069,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 91.7% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vertiv by 7.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

