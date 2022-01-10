Vesper (VSP) Price Tops $4.95

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $4.95 or 0.00012052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market cap of $39.22 million and approximately $920,004.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vesper has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.74 or 0.07408297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,145.37 or 1.00145589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00070121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003141 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,919,725 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.