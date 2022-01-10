ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Gap Up to $38.90

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.90, but opened at $40.26. ViacomCBS shares last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 1,108 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIACA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ViacomCBS by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

