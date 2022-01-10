Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,041 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of 1st Source worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 1st Source by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in 1st Source by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 1st Source by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.12.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

