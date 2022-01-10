Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Ducommun worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ducommun by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ducommun by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $46.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $560.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

