Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,570 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Preferred Bank worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFBC. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,505,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC stock opened at $79.47 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

