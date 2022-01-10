Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,819 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,727,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,022,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,435,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:PBH opened at $60.32 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

