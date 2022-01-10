Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,629 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 265,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 155,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ACBI stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $374,173 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

