Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.88 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,961 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

BAP stock opened at $134.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

