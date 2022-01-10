Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen cut shares of Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of VMEO opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

