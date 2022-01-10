Virtue Poker Market Capitalization Tops $1.37 Million (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0946 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $573,822.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00056602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.65 or 0.07311003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.20 or 0.99848272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtue Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

