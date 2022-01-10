Visa (NYSE:V) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Visa (NYSE:V) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Shares of V traded down $4.99 on Monday, reaching $211.97. 633,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,751,495. The firm has a market cap of $408.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

