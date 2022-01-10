Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

