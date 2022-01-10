Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce sales of $642.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.91 million and the highest is $654.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $787.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

VC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

NASDAQ VC traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.29. 144,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,367. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.93. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 115.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 718,797 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after buying an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after purchasing an additional 216,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 514.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 129,045 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.