Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Vistra worth $29,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE:VST opened at $22.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

