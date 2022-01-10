Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in December

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,325,500 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 1,105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.3 days.
Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $13.72.
About Vivendi
