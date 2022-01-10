Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading Down 2.6%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) fell 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.13. 76,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 126,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.57% and a negative net margin of 323.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viveve Medical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.