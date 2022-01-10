Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Trading 2.5% Higher

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 74,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,514,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

