Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $2.58 on Top Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $719.44 million and $12.45 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00006119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00066813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005525 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

