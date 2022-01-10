VSE Co. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VSE in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for VSE’s FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get VSE alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. upped their price target on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $58.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $749.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63. VSE has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in VSE by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VSE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in VSE by 9.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.