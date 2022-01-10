Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson began coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $351,863 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.95 million, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

