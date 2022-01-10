Wagerr (WGR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25,909.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $25,909.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003590 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00030602 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00374605 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 225,755,403 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

