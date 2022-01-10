Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 245,640 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter valued at about $2,124,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

