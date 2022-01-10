Warburg Research Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)

Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €75.80 ($86.14).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €56.75 ($64.49) on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a one year high of €77.50 ($88.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.29.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.