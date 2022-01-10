Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $24.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. 19,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,733. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 566,188 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 399,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 328,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

