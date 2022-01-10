Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

