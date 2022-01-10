We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,937 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Workday by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,457,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,295,000 after purchasing an additional 155,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Shares of WDAY opened at $250.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,780.75, a PEG ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.63 and its 200-day moving average is $261.58. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 738,856 shares of company stock worth $193,113,701. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

