We Are One Seven LLC Buys 797 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 511,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,204,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $571,000.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

IAGG stock opened at $54.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.30. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.