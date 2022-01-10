We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 4.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $227.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.70. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.