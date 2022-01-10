We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 2,741 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

