We Are One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.69.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $194.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.76. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 194.06%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

