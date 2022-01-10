We Are One Seven LLC Sells 194 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after buying an additional 96,525 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 61,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at $5,809,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at $6,419,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $367,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 588,554 shares of company stock worth $71,897,221. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $125.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.74 and its 200-day moving average is $118.29. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.