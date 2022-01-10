We Are One Seven LLC Sells 495 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.19 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

