Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $230.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $275.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGT. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.13.

NYSE:TGT opened at $230.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.85. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Target by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.5% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 69,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

