Wells Fargo & Company Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $233.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $233.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.39.

JBHT stock opened at $198.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.59. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 59.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

