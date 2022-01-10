Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Westpac Banking presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $15.56 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.4509 per share. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,392,000 after buying an additional 413,995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,640,000 after buying an additional 335,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 190,385 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 266,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 62,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

