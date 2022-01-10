Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $227.04 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $176.28 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.06.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Bank of America cut their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

