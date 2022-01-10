Whiting Petroleum Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.41 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $12.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE:WLL opened at $71.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after buying an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

