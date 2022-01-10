WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.81. 69,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 39,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.96.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). WidePoint had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in WidePoint by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in WidePoint by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in WidePoint by 62.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 30,919 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

