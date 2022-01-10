Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of Wienerberger stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $8.53.
About Wienerberger
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
