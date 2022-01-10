Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Shares of Wienerberger stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.