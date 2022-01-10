WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 13,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of WSC opened at $38.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $71,599,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $48,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

